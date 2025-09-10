CFL Pickem Week 18: Happy Early Thanksgiving : Canada's Thanksgiving weekend brings a four-game slate of CFL games starting Friday night with Toronto/Saskatchewan. The Argonauts and Redblacks are eliminated from the playoffs, leaving the Blue Bombers, Stampeders and Elks to fight for two spots. I'm in the lead in the pickem standings. Make your picks and give your thanks.
My picks:
Roughriders by 16 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 8 (lock)
Elks by 7 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Lock 'em all! Come on, Edmonton!
posted by rcade at 10:12 PM on October 08, 2025
Sometimes missing a pickem by accident is a winning move, but not this time when I hit all three locks. Sorry, Ic23b!
posted by rcade at 10:08 PM on October 08, 2025