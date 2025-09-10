October 08, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 18: Happy Early Thanksgiving : Canada's Thanksgiving weekend brings a four-game slate of CFL games starting Friday night with Toronto/Saskatchewan. The Argonauts and Redblacks are eliminated from the playoffs, leaving the Blue Bombers, Stampeders and Elks to fight for two spots. I'm in the lead in the pickem standings. Make your picks and give your thanks.

posted by rcade to football at 10:07 PM - 2 comments