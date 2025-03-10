Americans increasingly see legal sports betting as a bad thing for society and sports: Today, 47% of men under 30 say legal sports betting is a bad thing for society, up from 22% who said this in 2022.
For no other reason than the constant attention given to betting lines during game broadcasts, I am against sports wagering. If I am watching a game on tv, the last thing I want to know is where any particular player stands in relation to the prop bets on his performance. Tell me what he or she is doing in relation to the game, the opponent, or the record book. I really don't care about the over - under. The other reason I dislike sports betting is the real potential for scandal. It will not be much longer before we learn of games lost due to the deliberate action of one or more players to ensure an outcome that favors one group of bettors. It could destroy not only the players and their team but also the entire league. The leagues claim to be able to police themselves, but they cannot cover everything.
posted by Howard_T at 06:34 PM on October 02, 2025
This has become ridiculous on Canadian hockey broadcasts. The play by play announcers are (presumably required) to bring up this shit all the time, and whole segments of the intermissions are given over to it. Like TV alcohol and cigarette ads before now, I think this will ultimately be banned.
posted by rumple at 03:02 PM on October 03, 2025
Not being a bettor myself, I'm in agreement.
I don't like how many online sports articles have a wagering angle buried in them somewhere.
The Athletic seems to have gone hard for wagering chit chat. I wave it off.
I'm lucky to be able to just look at sports as an endeavor that brings out all sorts of things in people across a wide spectrum, without any consideration whatsoever for fantasy leagues, merchandising, or betting.
I do try to follow the financial part of it, since such an insane amount of wealth and asset valuation is embedded in leagues, franchises, college programs, and conferences.
posted by beaverboard at 05:52 PM on October 02, 2025