September 23, 2025

CFL announces changes to playing surface, modified rouge: Commissioner Stewart Johnston announced that the changes will be instituted over the next two seasons through a phased approach, with the goalposts being moved and the end zones shortened from 20 to 15 yards in 2027. The field will also be shortened from 110 yards to 100, while retaining its 65-yard width.
Other changes are scheduled to begin in 2026
posted by tommybiden to football at 03:35 PM - 2 comments
I love the differences in the game from the NFL version.
Social media reaction is extremely negative towards these actions.
Apparently this is a 'commissioner only' project, players, team management were not consulted.
posted by tommybiden at 04:35 PM on September 24, 2025
I'm going to miss the 55 yard line.
Ironing out some of the quirks in Canadian football is a shame. Keep Canada weird.
posted by rcade at 10:58 AM on September 24, 2025