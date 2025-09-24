September 23, 2025

CFL announces changes to playing surface, modified rouge: Commissioner Stewart Johnston announced that the changes will be instituted over the next two seasons through a phased approach, with the goalposts being moved and the end zones shortened from 20 to 15 yards in 2027. The field will also be shortened from 110 yards to 100, while retaining its 65-yard width.



Other changes are scheduled to begin in 2026

posted by tommybiden to football at 03:35 PM - 2 comments