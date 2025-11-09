Report: Wild's Kirill Kaprizov rejects NHL-record contract offer: The Wild star turned down an eight-year, $128-million extension offer on Tuesday, hockey insider Frank Seravalli reported on Wednesday. The contract would have been the highest in NHL history in both average annual value ($16 million) and total earnings.
Well, it is gamble on his part. He is building up a nice history of leg injuries and once those begin, there will be more to follow. However, if he can play the full season, get those 100+ points that we all know he can get, then ka-ching. But if he can't, oh boy, he left a ton of money on the table.
posted by NoMich at 08:27 PM on September 10, 2025
The clinical name for it is Minnesota Syndrome.
Latrell Sprewell did the same thing when the Timberwolves offered him a contract because he "had a family to feed". When he couldn't sign elsewhere, he lost the entire value of that contract offer.
Then there's the Curse of Joe Smith on the Wolves, which is the reverse: agreeing to play for below market money in exchange for an illegally engineered future mega payday. The league found out, the team got burned. And so did Joe.
If I owned a pro sports team in MN and had a player I was uncertain of, regardless of the sport, I'd try to see if the Knicks would take him. Heck, they took Towns, it's at least worth a call or a text.
posted by beaverboard at 09:53 PM on September 10, 2025
He's 5'10". Maybe he could be a quick n shifty point guard for the Knicks? The dude is helluva of athlete, so who knows.
posted by NoMich at 10:05 PM on September 10, 2025
Seems crazy to turn down that offer.
posted by rcade at 10:37 PM on September 10, 2025
I'm beginning to get the idea Kirill does not want to be long for Minnesota.
posted by tommybiden at 07:42 PM on September 10, 2025