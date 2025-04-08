He Who Controls the Ice Controls the Universe: The Dallas Stars have used a monopoly on ice rinks in North Texas to take control of youth and recreational hockey, crush dissent by players and coaches and wring out ever-increasing profits from what used to be a community good. Some of their execs carried out a hotel kickback scheme for themselves. How far are they taking this insanity? When one dad explored coaching for an independent rink instead, a Stars official banned his daughters from all of their rinks. The girls are 5 and 7.
This is one of the craziest things an American sports franchise has ever done. They started out with the understandable goal of helping a youth hockey infrastructure grow in a place that didn't offer much. Then they embraced every cutthroat and greedy tactic of the travel team/advanced youth sports racket. It is way out of hand.
It also is alienating a lot of parents and players who should be prime Stars fan base potential. Dumb on all levels.
posted by rcade at 08:40 AM on August 02, 2025
My first thought was that I hope that there's a Phil Knight or T. Boone Pickens out there somewhere who will show their money and make this right.
Then I decided that this makes me mad enough to hope that someone steps up and handles it Texas style.
Off Duty Officer Hockey Mom to Responders Outside Arena: "I Just Got To The Point Where I Wanted To Measure The Side Of That Zamboni With A Clip Of Armor Piercing Rounds".
posted by beaverboard at 10:19 AM on August 02, 2025
These sound like completely normal, rational actions.
posted by tommybiden at 09:50 PM on August 01, 2025