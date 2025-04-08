August 01, 2025

He Who Controls the Ice Controls the Universe: The Dallas Stars have used a monopoly on ice rinks in North Texas to take control of youth and recreational hockey, crush dissent by players and coaches and wring out ever-increasing profits from what used to be a community good. Some of their execs carried out a hotel kickback scheme for themselves. How far are they taking this insanity? When one dad explored coaching for an independent rink instead, a Stars official banned his daughters from all of their rinks. The girls are 5 and 7.

posted by rcade to hockey at 03:38 PM - 3 comments