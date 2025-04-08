July 30, 2025

UNC sees cricket as the next big thing: Chapel Hill could be the next “global sports capital” — not for football or basketball — but for international cricket, rugby and soccer in time for the 2028 Olympics, according to the latest proposal for UNC-Chapel Hill’s Carolina North campus.
posted by beaverboard at 09:48 AM on July 31, 2025
OK beaverboard, you owe me for the half a cup of coffee which is now sprayed and spilled in various locations around the kitchen. I hope that they aren't thinking about test cricket at the intercollegiate level. Can you imagine the logistics needed for a 3-day event once per week.
I would like to see cricket become more exposed. I have followed it to a minor extent for quite a while. One of my mother's older brothers was a pace bowler who was good enough to be on the Barbados side. Not good enough to make the West Indies side.
posted by Howard_T at 02:24 PM on July 31, 2025
Funny thing is, we already have a cricket field that is the size required to international matches. Problem is, there's hardly any seating and I don't think there's enough space to add more. If we want big time international matches here in the Triangle, this stadium in Chapel Hill needs to be built.
posted by NoMich at 02:56 PM on July 31, 2025
I know a few fields (baseball?) in Toronto have been converted.
They're crazy busy with community groups/leagues in summer.
posted by tommybiden at 07:51 PM on July 31, 2025
I've successfully avoided learning anything about cricket because I know I'll devote as much time to it as I did the Premier League when I began watching in 2006 on Fox Soccer. That first decade was glorious. I learned so much but still can't tell when a handball is a ball to hand.
Dallas/Fort Worth has Major League Cricket in Grand Prairie and something proposed for Allen. I might have to check it out if I'm visiting family at the right time to see matches.
posted by rcade at 08:40 PM on July 31, 2025
posted by beaverboard at 09:42 AM on July 31, 2025