July 17, 2025

Stratospheric Skydiver Felix Baumgartner Dies in Paraglider Crash: Felix Baumgartner, who in 2012 became the first human to break the sound barrier with only his body, skydiving from 24 miles over New Mexico and achieving a descent speed of 843.6 mph, died Thursday in a paraglider crash off the coast of Italy. He was 56.

posted by rcade to extreme at 06:24 PM - 10 comments