June 27, 2025

CFL Pickem Week 4: Countless Screaming Argonauts: The Montreal Alouettes travel to the Hamilton Tigers-Cats tonight in game 2 of week 4 and game 1 of our pickem. Scooby has a big lead in the contest after a 36-point week. Is that even possible? Make your selections.

posted by rcade to football at 02:54 PM - 7 comments