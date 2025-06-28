CFL Pickem Week 4: Countless Screaming Argonauts: The Montreal Alouettes travel to the Hamilton Tigers-Cats tonight in game 2 of week 4 and game 1 of our pickem. Scooby has a big lead in the contest after a 36-point week. Is that even possible? Make your selections.
My picks:
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)
Redblacks by 7 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 03:30 PM on June 27, 2025
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 6
Lions by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 4
posted by tommybiden at 03:39 PM on June 27, 2025
My picks:
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 04:43 PM on June 27, 2025
My picks:
Alouettes by 11 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Redblacks by 4 (lock)
Think we might be able to see the complete standings?
posted by ic23b at 05:54 PM on June 27, 2025
They're always in the previous week's pickem link, but I try to also include them in each new thread.
posted by rcade at 07:50 PM on June 28, 2025
My picks:
Alouettes by 20 (lock)
Roughriders by 20 (lock)
Redblacks by 10 (lock)
Picking Ottawa means this is the weekend that Toronto gets right with ball.
posted by rcade at 02:55 PM on June 27, 2025