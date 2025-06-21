CFL Pickem Week 3: It Should've Been the Elk: The Montreal Alouettes take their two-game winning streak to Edmonton Thursday night to face the Elks. I'm in first in the pickem by 5 over Scooby. Make your picks.
My picks:
Elks by 10
Argonauts by 7
Redblacks by 6
Lions by 9
posted by tommybiden at 05:24 PM on June 18, 2025
My picks:
Alouettes by 13 (lock)
Roughriders by 4 (lock)
Stampeders by 8 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 4 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 05:30 PM on June 18, 2025
My picks:
Alouettes by 12 (lock)
Argonauts by 17 (lock)
Stampeders by 6 (lock)
Lions by 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:20 PM on June 19, 2025
My picks:
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Roughriders by 4 (lock)
Stampeders by 7 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
posted by scooby10672 at 05:44 PM on June 19, 2025
My picks:
Alouettes by 13 (lock)
Roughriders by 13 (lock)
Stampeders by 13 (lock)
Lions by 3
Lets go, Lions!
posted by rcade at 04:56 PM on June 18, 2025