CFL Pickem: Week 2: The B.C. Lions visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers tonight to begin the second week of the CFL season. In the pickem four teams are tied for first with 36 points. Make yer picks.
My picks:
Lions by 7 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 4 (lock)
Roughriders by 7
posted by scooby10672 at 03:58 PM on June 12, 2025
My picks:
Lions by 5
Redblacks by 5
Argonauts by 5
Tiger-Cats by 5
posted by tommybiden at 04:18 PM on June 12, 2025
My picks:
Lions by 8
Alouettes by 16 (lock)
Argonauts by 6
Tiger-Cats by 7
posted by jagsnumberone at 05:58 PM on June 12, 2025
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Alouettes by 10 (lock)
Argonauts by 3 (lock)
Roughriders by 4
posted by ic23b at 07:25 PM on June 12, 2025
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 3
Alouettes by 9 (lock)
Stampeders by 12 (lock)
Roughriders by 9 (lock)
posted by rcade at 02:53 PM on June 12, 2025