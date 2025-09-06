NBA Playoff Pickem: Finals: The NBA Finals resume tonight with the Oklahoma City Thunder needing a home win against the Indiana Pacers to even the series at 1-1. For our pickem, choose the series winner, number of games and several props. NoMich leads the standings with two players within five. Good luck!
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:18 AM - 5 comments
My picks:
Thunder in 6
Top point scorer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top rebounder: Chet Holmgren
Game 1 winner: Thunder
Team scoring most points in game: Thunder
Series MVP: Shai Gilgeous Alexander
Top fouler: Pascal Siakam
Top three-point shooter: Andrew Nembhard
posted by werty at 09:28 AM on June 08, 2025
My picks:
Thunder in 5
Top point scorer: Siakam
Top rebounder: Hartenstein
Game 1 winner: Thunder
Team scoring most points in game: Thunder
Series MVP: Gilgeous-Alexander
Top fouler: Turner
Top three-point shooter: Nesmith
Looking at the numbers, there is no way Pacers win game 1. The difference was offensive rebounds and rebounds in general. That made up for Pacers turnovers. Still, shot attempts were 98 to 82 in favor of OKC. So much for foregone conclusions. I stubbornly cling to my original thoughts and stay with Thunder in 5.
posted by Howard_T at 09:46 AM on June 08, 2025
My picks:
Thunder in 7
Top point scorer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top rebounder: Aaron NesmithI
Game 1 winner: Pacers
Team scoring most points in game: Pacers
Series MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top fouler: Ousmane Dieng
Top three-point shooter: Aaron Nesmith
posted by ic23b at 11:50 AM on June 08, 2025
My picks:
Thunder in 6
Top point scorer: SGA (OKC)
Top rebounder: Chet (OKC)
Game 1 winner: Thunder
Team scoring most points in game: Thunder
Series MVP: SGA (OKC)
Top fouler: A. Nesmith (IND)
Top three-point shooter: T. Haliburton (IND)
posted by NoMich at 12:28 PM on June 08, 2025
My picks:
Pacers in 7
Top point scorer: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Top rebounder: Pascal Siakam
Game 1 winner: Thunder
Team scoring most points in game: Thunder
Series MVP: Tyrese Haliburton
Top fouler: Myles Turner
Top three-point shooter: Tyrese Haliburton
I feel like a mom with players on both teams. Don't know who to root for.
posted by rcade at 07:25 AM on June 08, 2025