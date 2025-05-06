NHL Playoff Pickem: Stanley Cup Final: The puck drops on Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final when the Florida Panthers visit the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow at 8 p.m. Eastern. Pick the winner, number of games and several props. Jagsnumberone has a commanding lead in our pickem over three players with 99 or 98.
My picks:
Oilers in 7
Top goals: Connor McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Sergei Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Game 1 winner: Oilers
Top assists: Leon Draisaitl
Conn Smythe: Connor McDavid
Top penalty minutes: Jonah Gadjovich
Tiebreaker: 35
I'm going to try to root for Edmonton because it would end Canada's long wait for another Stanley Cup. But I make no promises.
posted by rcade at 08:14 PM on June 03, 2025
My picks:
Oilers in 6
Top goals: Leon Draisatl
Top goalie (save %): Stuart Skinner
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Game 1 winner: Oilers
Top assists: Connor Mcdavid
Conn Smythe: Connor McDavid
Top penalty minutes: Matthew Tkachuk
Tiebreaker: 41
This might be a bloodbath
posted by rumple at 08:55 PM on June 03, 2025
My picks:
Panthers in 5
Top goals: Sam Bennett
Top goalie (save %): Sergei Bobrovsky
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Game 1 winner: Panthers
Top assists: Aleksander Barkov
Conn Smythe: Sam Bennett
Top penalty minutes: Connor McDavid
Tiebreaker: 25
posted by ic23b at 09:04 PM on June 03, 2025
It's not letting me populate the fields (the first game isn't for another 4 hours). So here's my picks. Florida in 6. Florida in G1. Reinhart for most goals. McDavid for most assists. Bob for best goalie %. Tkachuk for Conn Smythe. Marchand for penalty minutes. Panthers for 6+ goals. 32 goals for tiebreaker. I will say that I'm picking the Panthers but will probably be pulling for the Oilers. I just trust the Panthers to come up bigger in the big moments.
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:27 PM on June 04, 2025
The form is back open again until midnight Eastern. Please enter your picks if you see it before then. I can fix it otherwise.
posted by rcade at 08:20 PM on June 04, 2025
