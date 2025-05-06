June 03, 2025

NHL Playoff Pickem: Stanley Cup Final: The puck drops on Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final when the Florida Panthers visit the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow at 8 p.m. Eastern. Pick the winner, number of games and several props. Jagsnumberone has a commanding lead in our pickem over three players with 99 or 98.

posted by rcade to hockey at 07:59 PM - 6 comments