Enter SportsFilter's CFL Pickem: Football returns to Canada on Thursday when the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Pick the winners of each game, the spread and whether to lock each game to double your points. Make your picks, hosers!
My picks:
Redblacks by 4
Argonauts by 2
Tiger-Cats by 8
Lions by 15 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 01:59 PM on June 03, 2025
My picks:
Roughriders by 5 (lock)
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3 (lock)
Lions by 13 (lock)
All out lock to start the season.
posted by ic23b at 09:36 PM on June 03, 2025
My picks:
Roughriders by 4
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3
Lions by 13 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:30 PM on June 04, 2025
My picks:
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
Alouettes by 3
Stampeders by 7
Lions by 13 (lock)
If you'd also like to play the CFL's official pickem, I created a league called SportsFilter there. Use this link to join:
CFL.ca
posted by rcade at 01:36 PM on June 03, 2025