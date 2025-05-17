May 12, 2025

Dallas Mavericks Get No. 1 Pick Despite 1.8% Odds: The Dallas Mavericks, who previously had never moved up in an NBA Draft Lottery, won the first overall pick Monday night. They had 1.8% odds in the eleventh position going in. Christmas came eary to conspiracy-minded fans who believed the Mavs would get the top pick after making the insane trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:05 PM - 12 comments