May 12, 2025

Dallas Mavericks Get No. 1 Pick Despite 1.8% Odds: The Dallas Mavericks, who previously had never moved up in an NBA Draft Lottery, won the first overall pick Monday night. They had 1.8% odds in the eleventh position going in. Christmas came eary to conspiracy-minded fans who believed the Mavs would get the top pick after making the insane trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:05 PM - 12 comments
Downtown Dallas tourists in the near future will be hassled by peddlers offering "Souvenir Conspiracy Newspapers" about this whole ordeal. It's equal parts hilarious and maddening but more than anything just so very, very silly and I feel no shame at all that my reaction was to laugh like Robert DeNiro in "Cape Fear".
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:46 AM on May 13, 2025
The day before this Mavericks conspiracy unfolded, Saints QB Derek Carr retired.
Unexpected things happening in New Orleans and Dallas in quick succession.
I have a call in to Oliver Stone's office about this.
Look for a major motion picture at some point in the future.
I tell folks that if the draft was rigged, Zion Williamson would have gone to Portland.
Ancestral home of the always injured.
posted by beaverboard at 12:39 PM on May 13, 2025
Please note that the Spurs got the second pick, so they damn near did it again.
If the draft is rigged to benefit San Antonio, it's probably to compensate for all the things Charles Barkley has said about its women.
posted by beaverboard at 12:41 PM on May 13, 2025
Yeah, they won't be favorites to do so, but assuming they keep that pick and draft someone that actually sees some playing time, the Spurs have a non-zero chance at an unprecedented third consecutive Rookie of the Year.
Ngl, I'm pretty glad they didn't wind up with the first.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:37 PM on May 13, 2025
So, now Dallas has a decision to make: is Flagg really a generational player like Wemby? Or a nice piece to have? Why not trade him for Giannis?
posted by NoMich at 03:49 PM on May 13, 2025
Mainly: salary. Assuming Kyrie opts-in this Summer, they'll have ~$115million tied up in AD, Kai, and Klay alone. Adding a Supermax Salary would put them *deep* into luxury tax territory.
I'm also not sure that Giannis and AD would work well together on the court, especially offensively. They're basically the same player.
I would rather have Giannis than AD for a number of reasons, but 1) that would require a third team and I don't think there's a huge market out there for AD 2) Not at the expense of Kupp's potential.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:40 PM on May 13, 2025
And, Raptors fans sigh.
posted by tommybiden at 06:31 PM on May 13, 2025
Thanks for the sincere answer to my baiting questions, Ufez. For sure Dallas should pick Cooper Flagg. That dude really is incredible and he's still only 18 stinking years old. He has a very high floor so Dallas needs to pick him and take their time with the kid in grooming him to be a true NBA superstar.
posted by NoMich at 09:26 PM on May 13, 2025
When God Shammgod
Is on your squad
All other teams
Are as good as scrod.
posted by beaverboard at 09:51 PM on May 13, 2025
Oh, this isn't the first place I've seen that (or KD) brought up, NoMich, and it's fitting start to batshit hypothetical season.
I'll admit I haven't watched Flagg play a ton in-game (maybe a couple of halves of March Madness games, but that's about it), but his highlight reels are pretty damn impressive.
Given recent history and turnover in the organization I do worry a bit about the Mavs developing him properly, but at the very least there are a bunch solid vets* on the team (and coaching staff) that should be able to help him find his lane.
*I'm not downplaying Kyrie's past or anything, but he's been an exceptional Maverick and spends a *lot* of time working with the young guys.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:07 PM on May 14, 2025
Plus he's another Dookie one and doner
posted by NoMich at 04:20 PM on May 14, 2025
Rigged!! This is the second time that Charlotte has been conspired against by the NBA when a generational Duke player is available as the #1 overall pick.
On edit:
Wait, that's not quite true. The other time the Hornets got screwed by the NBA is when Dallas Mavericks legend, Anthony Davis, got gifted to the Pelicans.
posted by NoMich at 08:51 PM on May 12, 2025