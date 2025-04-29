What in the Shedeur Sanders Is Going On Here?: Expected to be picked as the second or third quarterback in the first round, Colorado star Shedeur Sanders remains undrafted after three days in the NFL Draft and it's not certain he'll be picked at all.
There are a lot of reasons.
One is the limited coaching spectrum. It's tough to go from just your dad right to a NFL staff. Especially a staff that is seen as on the hot seat (Daboll et al.).
I think some teams just don't want him in their locker room. Or they think he'll crumble in their locker room (Steelers have some guys in their room that set the tone).
Some teams saw how the LaVar Ball factor played out in the NBA and said to themselves: That's the junior varsity. Deion Sanders is the varsity. Who needs it?
I think only a few pro teams would consider hiring Deion as a HC at this point. He needs a bigger body of non-insular work at Colorado or elsewhere in D1. He already said he doesn't want to coach pros because of the money factor. He feels that grown men with millions won't buy into his way of handling things. But he's already handling millionaires at the college level.
Deion was so sure of himself about all this and thought he could dictate trajectory because in his mind the value was so high. Said he didn't want his men to go to cold weather teams. He and his guys are lost in a fog of their own image and branding bedazzlement.
He got his wish with Travis. I still think the Jags overpaid, but it'll be fun to watch.
Stephen Smith and Rich Eisen may join Mel Kiper in a clinical wing if this continues deep into Day 3.
posted by beaverboard at 02:07 PM on April 26, 2025
It's finally official. Shedeur will be backing up Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel on a team with a dysfunctional front office.
That's one of those warm weather teams that Deion said he wanted his guys to go to.
But hey, Shedeur is a lot cheaper and more ready to play than Deshaun Watson.
And if he keeps his college number, he's inheriting all the goodness that Tim Couch and Johnny Manziel imbued it with in Cleveland.
posted by beaverboard at 02:29 PM on April 26, 2025
Shilo has signed as an UFA with Tampa.
posted by tommybiden at 12:00 PM on April 27, 2025
I fully expected the Sanders watch party being streamed worldwide to erupt in a cheer of "U-F-A!, U-F-A!".
posted by beaverboard at 01:44 PM on April 27, 2025
Listen, I gotta admit, I would love to see Shadeur emerge as the starter in Cleveland, leading them to multiple Super Bowls victories, and ending up in the Hall of Fame. But on the other hand, I want nothing more in football than to see the Lions and Panthers exchanging Super Bowl victories for the next millennia.
posted by NoMich at 09:51 PM on April 27, 2025
I'm shocked he's gone undrafted this long. My best guess for the reason is that teams needing a rookie quarterback have coaches insecure about their jobs. Drafting Sanders risks having Deion as the frontrunner to be your successor.
posted by rcade at 10:51 AM on April 26, 2025