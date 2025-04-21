Enter the SportsFilter NHL Playoff Pickem: The NHL playoffs begin Saturday at 6 p.m. Eastern when the St. Louis Blues go to the Winnipeg Jets. Pick the winner of each series, the games it will take and four props. I broke down and restarted YouTube TV for this. Make your selections.
Revised picks:
Top goals: Leon Draisaitl
Top goalie (save %): Connor Hellebuyck
posted by rcade at 09:51 PM on April 18, 2025
My picks:
Jets in 6
Stars in 6
Hurricanes in 5
Senators in 7
Golden Knights in 7
Capitals in 5
Oilers in 6
Panthers in 6
Top goals: McDavid
Top goalie (save %): Hellebuyck
Team scoring 6 goals: Oilers
Team shutout: Capitals
posted by jagsnumberone at 10:05 PM on April 18, 2025
My picks:
Blues in 7
Avalanche in 6
Hurricanes in 6
Maple Leafs in 6
Golden Knights in 5
Capitals in 6
Kings in 7
Lightning in 7
Top goals: Alex Ovechkin
Top goalie (save %): Darcy Kuemper
Team scoring 6 goals: Golden Knights
Team shutout: Jets
posted by ic23b at 10:49 PM on April 18, 2025
My picks:
Jets in 6
Avalanche in 7
Hurricanes in 6
Maple Leafs in 5
Wild in 7
Capitals in 6
Kings in 7
Lightning in 7
Top goals: Ovechkin
Top goalie (save %): Hellebuyck
Team scoring 6 goals: Capitals
Team shutout: Jets
posted by rumple at 01:44 AM on April 19, 2025
It's going to be interesting to see how Landeskog keeps up for the Avalanche. No games in 3 years because of injury is almost unheard of I think. Yes Stars have their hands full.
Oilers haven't clicked all year so this may be the Kings' year. St Louis will be tough for the Jets.
I don't see any complete lopsided odds this year. Even the Habs have a chance.
posted by rumple at 01:55 PM on April 19, 2025
My picks:
Jets in 6
Avalanche in 6
Hurricanes in 6
Maple Leafs in 7
Golden Knights in 6
Capitals in 7
Kings in 6
Lightning in 7
Top goals: L. Dreiseitl (EDM)
Top goalie (save %): C. Hellebuyck (WIN)
Team scoring 6 goals: Avalanche
Team shutout: Lightning
posted by NoMich at 04:09 PM on April 19, 2025
My picks:
Jets in 5
Stars in 6
Devils in 7
Maple Leafs in 5
Wild in 6
Capitals in 7
Oilers in 7
Panthers in 7
Team scoring 6 goals: Panthers
Team shutout: Golden Knights
Anyone else having trouble believing the Red Wings have missed the playoffs for nine years?
It's not going to be easy for the Stars to get past the Avalanche. Fire Nico.
posted by rcade at 09:45 PM on April 18, 2025