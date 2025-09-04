April 06, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 22: All the Marbles: There are nine games to pick in the final five days of the NBA season, beginning with Kings/Pistons Monday night on NBA TV. My lead in the standings has shrunk by 25. Ufez is only nine back. Locking the Magic to beat the Mavericks out of bitterness led to a 15-point swing against me. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 06:23 PM - 8 comments