April 06, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 22: All the Marbles: There are nine games to pick in the final five days of the NBA season, beginning with Kings/Pistons Monday night on NBA TV. My lead in the standings has shrunk by 25. Ufez is only nine back. Locking the Magic to beat the Mavericks out of bitterness led to a 15-point swing against me. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 06:23 PM - 8 comments
My picks:
Pistons by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 12 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Pacers by 8 (slam dunk)
Timberwolves by 12 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 8 (slam dunk)
Rockets by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 06:22 AM on April 07, 2025
My picks:
Pistons by 8
Have to see who's playing and who's sitting before picking. It's that time of the year.
posted by Howard_T at 05:37 PM on April 07, 2025
My picks:
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 12 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 7 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 11 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:58 PM on April 07, 2025
Revised picks:
Knicks by 11
Warriors by 15 (slam dunk)
Celtics injury report looks like the casualty list from the battle of Antietam. Knicks are trying to keep their position in the standings. Warriors should have little difficulty with Suns. I saw them play last week, and most of the team has given up on the season.
posted by Howard_T at 01:12 PM on April 08, 2025
Revised picks:
Knicks by 3
Feels like Boston is going to rest a bunch of players tonight.
posted by rcade at 05:40 PM on April 08, 2025
Revised picks:
Lakers by 11
Kings by 6
Tough call on Lakers vs Mavericks. Doncic returns (he was ejected last night with 2 techs), and Davis faces his old team. Going with Lakers because they have a little more than Dallas.
Nuggets have gotten rid of their coach and GM. Evidently Mr. Kroenke has made spiritual contact with Red Auerbach, and considers himself the reigning expert on basketball. I like the Kings' chances.
posted by Howard_T at 03:57 PM on April 09, 2025
Revised picks:
Kings by 6
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:59 PM on April 09, 2025
My picks:
Pistons by 6
Celtics by 7
Warriors by 15 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 20 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8
Pacers by 3
Grizzlies by 5
Cavaliers by 7
Rockets by 8
Gonna root for Oklahoma City and Indiana in the playoffs. Even if I was rooting for Dallas they won't make it out of the play-in.
posted by rcade at 06:45 PM on April 06, 2025