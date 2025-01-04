March 31, 2025

Not the Same Bat Time or the Same Bat Channel: The New York Yankees opened the 2025 season by hitting a record 15 home runs in their first three games. Nine were hit by players using a new bat design dubbed the bowling pin or torpedo bat. "This bat is just trying to say: What if we put the mass where the ball is going to hit so that we have an optimized equation of mass and velocity?" said bat whisperer Scott Drake.

posted by rcade to baseball at 08:01 PM - 1 comment