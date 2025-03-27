NBA Pickem Week 21: Deep Vein Thrombosis Edition: There are six games to pick this week starting with the ESPN doubleheader tonight of Lakers/Pacers and Celtics/Suns. The Celtics turn up two more times later, so Howard_T has an edge on the rest of us. The standings in the pickem have me in first followed by Ufez. NOMICH WON THE WEEK! Make your picks and rolls.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:57 PM - 5 comments
My picks:
Lakers by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 02:15 PM on March 26, 2025
I won the week? I won the week!!
posted by NoMich at 02:15 PM on March 26, 2025
My picks:
Pacers by 12 (slam dunk)
Suns by 9 (slam dunk)
Magic by 13 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 15 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 6
Lakers by 5
Desperation mode enacted. I still have a chance to move into 2nd place, but I need every point I can get. Meanwhile, I am suffering from game withdrawal symptoms while I wait for the end of this road trip. The new owner is supposed to make an appearance at TD Garden at the first 2 games in April. The reception will be interesting.
posted by Howard_T at 03:33 PM on March 26, 2025
My picks:
Pacers by 10
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 6
Celtics by 19 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:03 PM on March 26, 2025
My picks:
Pacers by 13 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
Magic by 13 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 3
Rockets by 3
Can't wait for the Celtics-Mavericks rematch in the Finals.
posted by rcade at 02:00 PM on March 26, 2025