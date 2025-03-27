March 26, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 21: Deep Vein Thrombosis Edition: There are six games to pick this week starting with the ESPN doubleheader tonight of Lakers/Pacers and Celtics/Suns. The Celtics turn up two more times later, so Howard_T has an edge on the rest of us. The standings in the pickem have me in first followed by Ufez. NOMICH WON THE WEEK! Make your picks and rolls.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:57 PM - 5 comments