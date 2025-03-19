NBA Pickem Week 20: All Quiet on the NBA Front: The only national NBA games are an ESPN doubleheader Wednesday night of Pistons/Heat and Nuggets/Lakers, so the NBA TV slate for the following two nights is available in the pickem. I win the week and hold on to first. Make your picks and join our NCAA brackets.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:23 PM - 5 comments
My picks:
Pistons by 12 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 8 (slam dunk)
Pacers by 8 (slam dunk)
Kings by 8 (slam dunk)
Rockets by 12 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 8 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 02:50 PM on March 18, 2025
My picks:
Pistons by 14 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 9 (slam dunk)
Pacers by 11 (slam dunk)
Kings by 18 (slam dunk)
Rockets by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 8
Nice week, rcade. I don't know what your magic number to clinch is, but another one or two of those and you can call Laura Miller and start planning the parade route.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:58 PM on March 18, 2025
My picks:
Pistons by 11
Nuggets by 15 (slam dunk)
Pacers by 9 (slam dunk)
Rockets by 14 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 10
posted by Howard_T at 12:06 AM on March 19, 2025
Revised picks:
Kings by 12 (slam dunk)
posted by Howard_T at 12:08 AM on March 19, 2025
My picks:
Pistons by 7
Nuggets by 7
Pacers by 15 (slam dunk)
Kings by 10 (slam dunk)
Rockets by 15 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 9
posted by rcade at 01:29 PM on March 18, 2025