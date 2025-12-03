NBA Pickem: Wall to Wall Basketball: There are 11 national NBA games this week, stretching from Bucks/Pacers tonight on TNT to a rare Monday night doubleheader on ESPN. I've jumped into first place in the pickem, hitting all six dunks with one exact pick and two close ones. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 01:10 PM - 4 comments
My picks:
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 8
Warriors by 10 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 10 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 14 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 10 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 8
Knicks by 8
Warriors by 8
posted by NoMich at 01:42 PM on March 11, 2025
My picks:
Bucks by 9
Celtics by 7
Nuggets by 11 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 9 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 16 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 5
Thunder by 4
Knicks by 13 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 6
Not picking against Warriors this week; they seem to have found something that has them playing better. Celtics vs OKC will be a a tight one. Porzingis has some sort of mystery virus that will probably keep him out for a while longer. Al Horford seems to turn back the clock in the 'big' games, and when the 3s fall like an artillery barrage, Celtics are hard to beat.
posted by Howard_T at 03:28 PM on March 11, 2025
My picks:
Pacers by 4
Thunder by 5
Nuggets by 7
Bucks by 9 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 10 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 7
Cavaliers by 13 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 4
Thunder by 7
Knicks by 9 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 2
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:23 PM on March 11, 2025
My picks:
Pacers by 7
Celtics by 3
Timberwolves by 8
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 13 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 7 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 14 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 8
Thunder by 10 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 4
Nuggets by 8
posted by rcade at 01:17 PM on March 11, 2025