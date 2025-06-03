Kyrie Irving Suffers Torn ACL in Knee: If you were curious how Mavericks GM Nico Harrison's "win-now window" for an NBA championship is going since the trade of Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis has played less than one full game before being injured and Kyrie Irving just suffered a torn ACL in his knee, which likely means being gone for a year. The video of Irving shooting two free throws after the injury is epic.
posted by rcade to basketball at 04:15 PM - 3 comments
Before wishing for that I need to know if there's another rickety pal of Nico's in his thirties on the trading block in the offseason.
posted by rcade at 08:02 PM on March 04, 2025
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:05 PM on March 05, 2025
Even Coach Pop would say: if there is a God, Dallas will get Cooper Flagg.
posted by beaverboard at 04:31 PM on March 04, 2025