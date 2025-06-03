March 04, 2025

Kyrie Irving Suffers Torn ACL in Knee: If you were curious how Mavericks GM Nico Harrison's "win-now window" for an NBA championship is going since the trade of Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis has played less than one full game before being injured and Kyrie Irving just suffered a torn ACL in his knee, which likely means being gone for a year. The video of Irving shooting two free throws after the injury is epic.

posted by rcade to basketball at 04:15 PM - 3 comments