NBA Pickem Week 17: Can't Stop the Cavs, Can Stop the Mavs: There are 12 national games on the NBA calendar this week, stretching from a Tuesday night doubleheader on TNT to a Sunday tripleheader on ABC and ESPN. Howard_T wins the week with only one missed pick on the Lakers/Nuggets game everyone thought would be a Denver win. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:03 AM - 7 comments
My picks:
Knicks by 6
Suns by 4
Cavaliers by 20 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 17 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 8
Grizzlies by 10 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 7
Thunder by 8
Suns by 14 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 5
I find and lose the correct pronunciation of Antentokuonmpo often.
posted by rcade at 10:18 AM on March 04, 2025
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Suns by 11
Cavaliers by 16 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 4
Celtics by 11 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 13 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 10 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 9
Celtics by 6 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 12 (slam dunk)
Suns by 15 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 8
Calling a lot of slams this week, but many of the picks are not easy. The next 6 weeks are the best time in the NBA.
posted by Howard_T at 01:01 PM on March 04, 2025
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Clippers by 14 (slam dunk)
posted by NoMich at 04:12 PM on March 04, 2025
My picks:
Knicks by 5
Clippers by 11 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 13 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 7
Celtics by 11 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 3
Grizzlies by 14 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 8
Thunder by 9
Suns by 5
Cavaliers by 8
If all goes according to plan I'll be in the stands at the Thunder vs. Nuggets game on Sunday. Should be a really fun match-up with the bonus of Russ Westbrook playing good, competitive basketball again.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:37 PM on March 04, 2025
Revised picks:
Cavaliers by 12 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 8
posted by NoMich at 03:09 PM on March 05, 2025
Revised picks:
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 8
posted by NoMich at 06:30 AM on March 06, 2025
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 10:03 AM on March 04, 2025