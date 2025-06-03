March 04, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 17: Can't Stop the Cavs, Can Stop the Mavs: There are 12 national games on the NBA calendar this week, stretching from a Tuesday night doubleheader on TNT to a Sunday tripleheader on ABC and ESPN. Howard_T wins the week with only one missed pick on the Lakers/Nuggets game everyone thought would be a Denver win. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:03 AM - 7 comments