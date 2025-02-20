February 20, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 16: Can't Stop the Nuggets: There are nine NBA games on the national tube this week starting with a TNT doubleheader tonight of Celtics/Sixers and Suns/Spurs. In two nights the red-hot Nuggets host the Lakers. Pickem scores last week were grim for two fans of the same team, but Ufez still leads. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:26 PM - 1 comment