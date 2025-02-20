NBA Pickem Week 16: Can't Stop the Nuggets: There are nine NBA games on the national tube this week starting with a TNT doubleheader tonight of Celtics/Sixers and Suns/Spurs. In two nights the red-hot Nuggets host the Lakers. Pickem scores last week were grim for two fans of the same team, but Ufez still leads. Make your picks.
Current Standings
My picks:
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 7 (slam dunk)
Timberwolves by 7 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 5
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 30 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 5
Thunder by 16 (slam dunk)
Why aren't my favorite team the Indiana Pacers getting any games?
posted by rcade at 02:34 PM on February 20, 2025