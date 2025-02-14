February 12, 2025

NBA Pickem Week 15: Short Week: There are six NBA games to pick during this shortened schedule before the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, but only because we're adding some games on Wednesday that aren't on national TV. Enjoy the Heat and Clippers on your schedule along with the Dallas MASH Unit. Ufez leads the contest by 34. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:39 AM - 7 comments