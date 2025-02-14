NBA Pickem Week 15: Short Week: There are six NBA games to pick during this shortened schedule before the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, but only because we're adding some games on Wednesday that aren't on national TV. Enjoy the Heat and Clippers on your schedule along with the Dallas MASH Unit. Ufez leads the contest by 34. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:39 AM - 7 comments
My picks:
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 10 (slam dunk)
Rockets by 10
Heat by 13 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 16 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 20 (slam dunk)
Was only going to pick the Rockets by 8, but all my other spreads were double digit.
posted by rcade at 09:45 AM on February 12, 2025
Howard and I are in a really bloody fight over the coveted Costanza Trophy
posted by NoMich at 10:16 AM on February 12, 2025
My picks:
Celtics by 8
Warriors by 12 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
Mavericks by 6
Thunder by 8
Clippers by 8
posted by NoMich at 10:18 AM on February 12, 2025
That Heat/Mavs tilt should be a real barn burner
posted by NoMich at 10:19 AM on February 12, 2025
My picks:
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 11 (slam dunk)
Rockets by 7
Mavericks by 16 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 9
Clippers by 13 (slam dunk)
Looking forward forward to watching Wembanyama vs Celtics at TD Garden tonight. Should be a fun matchup with the Celtics bigs, especially "the battle of the unicorns" with Porzingis.
posted by Howard_T at 01:37 PM on February 12, 2025
My picks:
Warriors by 10 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 4
Heat by 6
Thunder by 14 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 15 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:20 PM on February 12, 2025
Current Standings
