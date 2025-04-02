NBA Pickem Week 18: Don't Dream It's Over: There are 10 national TV games this week starting with a Tuesday night doubleheader on TNT. The Boston Celtics, my favorite team forever, play on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Ufez Jones leads the pickem by 11. Make your picks.
My picks:
Cavaliers by 8 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 13 (slam dunk)
It's hard to pick against my favorite team forever the Celtics.
posted by rcade at 08:54 PM on February 03, 2025
My picks:
Celtics by 4
Clippers by 6
Spurs by 11 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 9
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 12
Pistons by 8
Suns by 10
Celtics by 8
Bucks by 15 (slam dunk)
posted by Howard_T at 09:37 PM on February 03, 2025
Current Standings
