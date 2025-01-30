NBA Pickem Week 13: Hoop It Up: There are nine NBA games on the tube to pick this week, stretching from Wednesday night to Sunday. Lots of Golden State and some Cavs but no Mavs (sigh). Ufez leads but Howard_T came to play, scoring 37 more points than anybody else. Nice job!
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Thunder by 14 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 9 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 7
Nuggets by 13 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 3
posted by rcade at 03:49 PM on January 28, 2025
Revised picks:
Knicks by 17 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 17 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 3
Feeling dunktastic this week.
posted by rcade at 03:51 PM on January 28, 2025
My picks:
Knicks by 12 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 17 (slam dunk)
Cavaliers by 5
Rockets by 4
Nuggets by 8
Suns by 7
Knicks by 8
Celtics by 12 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 3
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:10 PM on January 28, 2025
The Current Standings link is NOT behaving correctly
posted by NoMich at 05:05 PM on January 28, 2025
My picks:
Knicks by 11
Thunder by 7
Cavaliers by 12 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 3
Nuggets by 13 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
Knicks by 10 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 9 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 4
Wife and I, along with about 75 other season ticket members, had coffee with Celtics coach Joe Mazzula this morning. We were at the Auerbach Center, where the Cs train. Coach was in a surprisingly good mood for a morning following a tough loss for which he took full responsibility. Nice Q&A session and a photo of us with the coach.
posted by Howard_T at 09:56 PM on January 28, 2025
Fixed.
posted by rcade at 09:26 AM on January 29, 2025
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Thunder by 8
Cavaliers by 10 (slam dunk)
Grizzlies by 6
Nuggets by 6
Warriors by 6
Knicks by 8
Celtics by 8
Bucks by 8
posted by NoMich at 12:03 PM on January 29, 2025
Tonight's TNT doubleheader is not included in the games to pick. I figured nine was a good number.
posted by rcade at 03:44 PM on January 28, 2025