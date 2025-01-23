NBA Pickem Week 12: Saturday Quadrupleheader: The NBA Pickem is back after a week lost to illness. Get your flu shot! There are six games to pick this time around -- a TNT doubleheader on Thursday and four games on ESPN and ABC on Saturday. Ufez and I are tied for first in the pickem.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:17 PM - 4 comments
My picks:
Bucks by 8
Celtics by 8
Pacers by 8
Nuggets by 8
Celtics by 8
Warriors by 8
posted by NoMich at 02:50 PM on January 22, 2025
My picks:
Bucks by 14 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 9 (slam dunk)
Spurs by 5
Nuggets by 8
Celtics by 13 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 8
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:35 PM on January 22, 2025
My picks:
Bucks by 8 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 4
Spurs by 9
Timberwolves by 7 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 11 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 9 (slam dunk)
Home cooking for Wemby makes all the difference against the Pacers.
posted by Howard_T at 04:17 PM on January 23, 2025
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 02:18 PM on January 22, 2025