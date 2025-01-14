January 12, 2025

New England Patriots Hire Mike Vrabel: One week after firing Jerod Mayo, the New England Patriots hired Mike Vrabel to be head coach. Vrabel's a former Patriots linebacker who had four consecutive winning seasons leading the Tennessee Titans. His firing by that franchise is widely regarded as a major blunder.
The Titans hiring the one-two combo of Whisenhunt and Mularkey prior to Vrabel is the type of decision making that would make the Khan-Baalke juggernaut as we know it deeply envious.
I doubt Vrabel would have chosen the Jags, roster regardless, because the team has gone 62-144 in the post-Del Rio ownership tenure of Shad Khan, who is the sole owner. The team's consistent ineptitude falls squarely on him. There's no doubt that Khan wants to be competitive. He just doesn't know how. When you continue to retain a GM who has been through four coach firings and was previously fired himself, you're in the John Mara - Jerry Jones Clueless Owners Club.
However, Vrabel is not all that much better off going to the Pats, as the Krafts are also sole owners and their recent history is that of varsity bumblers. But the team has a legacy of glory that they're driven to recapture, which counts for something.
For those who think that sole ownership isn't a factor, note that when the Walton ownership group bought the Broncos, they made some hellacious initial mistakes due to having far more money than experience but have quickly recovered to become competitive despite massive cap hits, having to pay most of Russel Wilson's salary, etc. Sean Payton wouldn't have signed on with that group if he thought they were going to be terminally inept.
(In all fairness, John Mara is not a sole owner, but his name is always the one attached to the fortunes of the Giants franchise. Maybe the Tisch family needs to begin weighing in more. They know what success is supposed to look like. They've built a prodigious multi-generational family empire).
posted by beaverboard at 06:01 PM on January 12, 2025
I would've loved to see Vrabel hired in Jacksonville. The Jags haven't had four consecutive winning seasons in this century.
posted by rcade at 05:06 PM on January 12, 2025