NBA Pickem Week 11: Hoopy New Year: There are NBA doubleheaders on TNT Tuesday and ESPN Wednesday. So many of us laid eggs on Christmas Day you'd think it was Easter. Ufez holds onto first by 10 points. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:45 PM - 5 comments
My picks:
Mavericks by 14
Celtics by 8
Cavaliers by 3
Bucks by 9 (slam dunk)
Magic by 9 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 16 (slam dunk)
The Thunder and Cavs meeting as title favorites after the Celtics is a fun way to open the year.
posted by rcade at 08:50 PM on January 06, 2025
My picks:
Lakers by 8
Nuggets by 4
Cavaliers by 9
Bucks by 7
Magic by 9
Thunder by 9
posted by Howard_T at 09:43 PM on January 06, 2025
My picks:
Lakers by 4
Celtics by 6
Thunder by 8
Bucks by 5
Magic by 4
Thunder by 6
I've watched a fair amount of Thunder games this year, but limiting the Celtics to 8 (eight!) made FGs in the 2nd half the other night may have been the most impressive feat I've seen them accomplish this season. So far.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:53 AM on January 07, 2025
My picks:
Lakers by 8
Celtics by 7
Cavaliers by 6
Bucks by 8
Magic by 8
Thunder by 6
posted by NoMich at 11:02 AM on January 07, 2025
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 08:45 PM on January 06, 2025