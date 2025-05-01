Sugar Bowl Postponed After Bourbon Street Attack: The Sugar Bowl has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday after a truck attack on Bourbon Street early New Year's Day killed 15 and injured dozens. The game between Notre Dame and Georgia is a College Football Playoffs quarterfinal.
The clever bastard used a big EV so people wouldn't hear him coming.
If he or other members of his cadre planted numerous IED's around NOLA, it might be hard to track them all down, especially with the holiday crowds in town.
posted by beaverboard at 04:37 PM on January 01, 2025
So heartbreaking. (not the delaying of the game)
posted by NoMich at 04:29 PM on January 01, 2025