NBA Pickem Week 11: Merry Hoopmas: There are five NBA games on the tube Christmas Day: Spurs/Knicks, Wolves/Mavs, Sixers/Celtics, Lakers/Warriors and Nuggets/Suns. Ufez Jones has taken the lead in the pickem with a 36-point week. Forgetting to pick two games was a bad strategy for me, in hindsight. Happy holidays to you and yours.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:50 PM - 9 comments
My picks:
Knicks by 10 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 8
Celtics by 16 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 3
Nuggets by 9 (slam dunk)
I may have to give the traditional Christmas Story reruns a pass this year and have the NBA on all Christmas Day instead.
posted by rcade at 12:55 PM on December 24, 2024
My picks:
Knicks by 10
Mavericks by 9
Celtics by 17 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 9
Nuggets by 8
If any of you can make it to Boston before 5:00 pm on Christmas Day, you can have my tickets for the game. We have to go to my wife's family in CT for dinner. Merry Christmas to all.
posted by Howard_T at 01:32 PM on December 24, 2024
It kind of sounds like the recipient of your tickets also has to go to your wife's family dinner. Are they nice?
posted by rcade at 01:43 PM on December 24, 2024
Are they nice?
A little on the weird side, but not bad. This doesn't apply to my wife since she's a stepsister and not ugly by any means. You will not have to come to dinner, just enjoy the game. Meanwhile we will be just sitting down to who knows what for dinner. Rather than the annual chaos that accompanies the ritual "setting of the oven afire", the decision was made to order a prepared menu and have it delivered. Interesting. All should be fun since we celebrate not only Christmas, but along with my Jewish brother-in-law the first day of Hanukkah. So give that Driedal a whirl, and we'll see what happens.
posted by Howard_T at 04:53 PM on December 24, 2024
My picks:
Knicks by 12 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 7
Celtics by 11 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 8
Nuggets by 6
posted by NoMich at 08:16 AM on December 25, 2024
the decision was made to order a prepared menu and have it delivered
Smart.
We're doing our usual Indian food feast tonight.
posted by NoMich at 08:18 AM on December 25, 2024
My picks:
Knicks by 13 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 15 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 9 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 12 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 8 (slam dunk)
Hoping for a Christmas miracle today.
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:53 AM on December 25, 2024
posted by rcade at 12:50 PM on December 24, 2024