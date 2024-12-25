December 24, 2024

NBA Pickem Week 11: Merry Hoopmas: There are five NBA games on the tube Christmas Day: Spurs/Knicks, Wolves/Mavs, Sixers/Celtics, Lakers/Warriors and Nuggets/Suns. Ufez Jones has taken the lead in the pickem with a 36-point week. Forgetting to pick two games was a bad strategy for me, in hindsight. Happy holidays to you and yours.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:50 PM - 9 comments