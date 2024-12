December 17, 2024

NBA Pickem Week 16: : The NBA Pickem is highlighted this week by Tuesday's NBA Cup Final on ABC between the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder. The game's played in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena and OKC is favored by 4.5. I'm holding on to the contest lead by 21, but Ufez got 10 more points locking Houston over Golden State.

