December 09, 2024

Juan Soto does what he said he was going to do: Two and a half years after turning down $440 million from the Nationals, with whom he won a World Series, and six weeks after declaring "I'll be open to this and every single team" within minutes of finishing the World Series with the Yankees, Juan Soto did exactly what he'd promised, and agreed to the largest contract in baseball history: $765 million for 15 years with the New York Mets.

posted by werty to baseball at 08:05 AM - 6 comments