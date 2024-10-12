Juan Soto does what he said he was going to do: Two and a half years after turning down $440 million from the Nationals, with whom he won a World Series, and six weeks after declaring "I'll be open to this and every single team" within minutes of finishing the World Series with the Yankees, Juan Soto did exactly what he'd promised, and agreed to the largest contract in baseball history: $765 million for 15 years with the New York Mets.
The Mets will be paying two guys something like $55 million a season (in total, not each) for 10 years and one of them retired back in 2001.
posted by NoMich at 08:40 AM on December 09, 2024
It is interesting how many of the Nationals' stars of the 2019 championship team (*) or +/- a year have found their way to other NL East teams:
- Juan Soto (Mets) *
- Max Scherzer (Mets, though not anymore) *
- Trea Turner (Phillies) *
- Bryce Harper (Phillies)
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)
posted by bender at 09:34 AM on December 09, 2024
Soto's bluntness in that post-Series presser cracks me up. He didn't even try to make it sound like it would be hard for him to sign elsewhere.
posted by rcade at 12:53 PM on December 09, 2024
Stories like this are PR placements, and they're such malarkey (even though they're effective).
"And the suite seemed to be one of the perks the Mets added that showed their commitment," says the article.
You know what showed their commitment? A larger contract with a higher AAV. ~fin~
posted by werty at 11:20 AM on December 10, 2024
Soto will face strong expectations that he can propel the Mets to the next level, so it's appropriate that his name anagrams to JATO Onus.
posted by beaverboard at 11:51 AM on December 10, 2024
If you had any doubt, it's worth rewatching his final postgame press conference from October:
Reporter: "There's a perception that you would rather stay in New York than go elsewhere, is that correct?"
"Um, I don't think so. I mean, I'm really happy with the city, the team, how these guys do, but we're going to look at every situation, every offer that we get, and take a decision from there."
Reporter: "Do you expect the Mets to come in?"
"I don't know what teams want to come after me, but I'll be open to this and every single team. I don't have any doors closed. I'm going to be available to all 30 teams."
Reporter: "Will it be tough to leave here? I know you love playing with Judge and love the guys here."
[pause] "Leaving any place that is a winning team is always hard. This place was really special, it's been a blast... but at the end of the day, we'll see what's going to happen."
Reporter: "Do the Yankees have any advantage in signing you, based on what you experienced here?"
"I feel like every team has the same opportunities."
posted by werty at 08:18 AM on December 09, 2024