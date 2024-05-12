December 03, 2024

NBA Pickem Week 7: Three Thousand Threes: Just four games on the national NBA calendar this week, beginning tonight with Magic/Knicks and Warriors/Nuggets on TNT. I won the week with 30 to pass Ufez for first place. Thank you, Phoenix Suns. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:56 AM - 6 comments

Current Standings

posted by rcade at 08:57 AM on December 03, 2024

My picks:

Knicks by 8
Nuggets by 3
Celtics by 7 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 3

I think I've lost more times picking against Golden State than any other team.

posted by rcade at 09:10 AM on December 03, 2024

My picks:

Knicks by 8
Warriors by 6
Celtics by 8
Warriors by 8

posted by NoMich at 11:15 AM on December 03, 2024

My picks:

Knicks by 7
Nuggets by 4
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 11 (slam dunk)

posted by Ufez Jones at 12:40 PM on December 03, 2024

My picks:

Magic by 7
Warriors by 4
Celtics by 6 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 12

posted by Howard_T at 02:46 PM on December 03, 2024

