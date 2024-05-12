NBA Pickem Week 7: Three Thousand Threes: Just four games on the national NBA calendar this week, beginning tonight with Magic/Knicks and Warriors/Nuggets on TNT. I won the week with 30 to pass Ufez for first place. Thank you, Phoenix Suns. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:56 AM - 6 comments
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Nuggets by 3
Celtics by 7 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 3
I think I've lost more times picking against Golden State than any other team.
posted by rcade at 09:10 AM on December 03, 2024
My picks:
Knicks by 8
Warriors by 6
Celtics by 8
Warriors by 8
posted by NoMich at 11:15 AM on December 03, 2024
My picks:
Knicks by 7
Nuggets by 4
Celtics by 14 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 11 (slam dunk)
posted by Ufez Jones at 12:40 PM on December 03, 2024
My picks:
Magic by 7
Warriors by 4
Celtics by 6 (slam dunk)
Warriors by 12
posted by Howard_T at 02:46 PM on December 03, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 08:57 AM on December 03, 2024