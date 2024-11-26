November 26, 2024

NBA Pickem Week 6: Six Games No Turkeys: There are six national NBA games before and after Thanksgiving, starting tonight with a Bucks/Heat and Lakers/Suns doubleheader on TNT. Ufez holds onto first place in the pickem, where we all thought the Thunder would beat the Spurs and paid the price. Make your picks and enjoy the holiday.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:00 AM - 4 comments