NBA Pickem Week 6: Six Games No Turkeys: There are six national NBA games before and after Thanksgiving, starting tonight with a Bucks/Heat and Lakers/Suns doubleheader on TNT. Ufez holds onto first place in the pickem, where we all thought the Thunder would beat the Spurs and paid the price. Make your picks and enjoy the holiday.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:00 AM - 4 comments
My picks:
Heat by 4
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 3
Warriors by 7
Timberwolves by 10 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 5
posted by rcade at 10:07 AM on November 26, 2024
My picks:
Heat by 6
Lakers by 6
Mavericks by 6
Warriors by 6
Timberwolves by 6
Lakers by 6
posted by NoMich at 11:12 AM on November 26, 2024
My picks:
Heat by 4
Lakers by 11 (slam dunk)
Knicks by 5
Warriors by 7
Timberwolves by 3
Lakers by 6
I guess you could say we all got Thunderstruck.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:35 PM on November 26, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 10:01 AM on November 26, 2024