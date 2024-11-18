November 18, 2024

NBA Pickem Week 5: Cavaliers Go for 16-0: The NBA has six national games this week, starting on Tuesday night when the 15-0 Cleveland Cavaliers face the defending champion Boston Celtics. The Cavs are tied for second all time with wins to open a season. Ufez Jones takes first in the pickem after hitting close locks on the Knicks over the Sixers and the Thunder over the Pelicans. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:09 AM - 3 comments