NBA Pickem Week 5: Cavaliers Go for 16-0: The NBA has six national games this week, starting on Tuesday night when the 15-0 Cleveland Cavaliers face the defending champion Boston Celtics. The Cavs are tied for second all time with wins to open a season. Ufez Jones takes first in the pickem after hitting close locks on the Knicks over the Sixers and the Thunder over the Pelicans. Make your picks.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:09 AM - 3 comments
My picks:
Celtics by 7
Thunder by 11 (slam dunk)
Bucks by 10 (slam dunk)
Suns by 8
Warriors by 6
Mavericks by 3
The Cavs glorious streak will come to an end in Boston.
posted by rcade at 10:22 AM on November 18, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 8
Thunder by 8
Bucks by 6
Suns by 8
Warriors by 8
Nuggets by 6
posted by NoMich at 10:41 AM on November 18, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 10:09 AM on November 18, 2024