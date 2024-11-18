CFL Pickem Week 24: Grey Cup: The Toronto Argonauts meet the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sunday night in the Grey Cup, the championship of the Canadian Football League. The game airs on CBS Sports in the U.S. and CTV/TSN/RDS in Canada at 6 p.m. Eastern. Pick the winner, the spread and several props.
My picks:
Argonauts by 3
Grey Cup MVP: Nick Arbuckle
Top rusher: Ka'Deem Carey
Top receiver: Makai Polk
Tiebreaker: 48
Go Double Blue!
posted by rcade at 10:05 PM on November 16, 2024
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 5 (lock)
Grey Cup MVP: Zach Collaros
Top rusher: Ka'Deem Carey
Top receiver: Kenny Lawler
Tiebreaker: 50
posted by ic23b at 12:26 AM on November 17, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Grey Cup MVP: Nick Arbuckle
Top rusher: Ka'Deem Carey
Top receiver: Damonte Coxie
Tiebreaker: 55
posted by tommybiden at 10:18 AM on November 17, 2024
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 13 (lock)
Grey Cup MVP: Collaros
Top rusher: Oliviera
Top receiver: Wilson
Tiebreaker: 38
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:06 PM on November 17, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 09:39 PM on November 16, 2024