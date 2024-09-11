CFL Pickem Week 23: Finals: There are four teams left vying for the Grey Cup and they play on Saturday. In the early game the Toronto Argonauts head to the Montreal Alouettes, and in the late the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Both games are streaming in the U.S. on CFL+. Make your picks.
My picks:
Argonauts by 13 (lock)
Roughriders by 17 (lock)
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
posted by rcade at 05:59 PM on November 08, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 7 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 23 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 08:10 PM on November 08, 2024
My picks:
Alouettes by 4 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 3 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 10:21 PM on November 08, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 20 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 09:45 AM on November 09, 2024
My love of the CFL will only grow when I move to Canada.
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 05:57 PM on November 08, 2024