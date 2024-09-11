November 08, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 23: Finals: There are four teams left vying for the Grey Cup and they play on Saturday. In the early game the Toronto Argonauts head to the Montreal Alouettes, and in the late the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Both games are streaming in the U.S. on CFL+. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 05:57 PM - 5 comments