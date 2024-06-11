NBA Pickem Week 9: The Warriors Are Good Again?: The NBA doesn't schedule games on Election Day, so this is a slow week with just four national TV games beginning tonight when the surprising 6-1 Warriors visit the 7-1 Celtics. Ufez Jones has taken the lead in the pickem after not locking the Celtics over the Pacers. Make your selections.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:14 AM - 7 comments
My picks:
Celtics by 7
Clippers by 6
Mavericks by 7
Lakers by 10 (slam dunk)
Getting two Sixers games this week on the national schedule with Joel Embiid suspended is unfortunate.
posted by rcade at 10:16 AM on November 06, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 6
Clippers by 8
Suns by 8
Lakers by 8
posted by NoMich at 10:35 AM on November 06, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 5
Clippers by 9
Mavericks by 6
Lakers by 10 (slam dunk)
We'll be in our usual seats in TD Garden tonight for Celtics vs Warriors. This is the 1st home game following a road trip for the Cs, and that often means a sub par performance. Add to the woes that Jaylen Brown is out, so life might not be great for the home team. I still pick them because they have threatened to lift my season tickets if I don't.
posted by Howard_T at 01:22 PM on November 06, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 9 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 7
Mavericks by 8
Lakers by 15 (slam dunk)
Count me among those that think the Warriors have benefited from a soft opening schedule. Their upcoming stretch of @Bos/@Cle/@OKC/vs. Dal/vs. Mem will be a good opportunity for them to prove they belong in the conversation.
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:41 PM on November 06, 2024
posted by AlbertNeill at 09:06 PM on November 06, 2024
Hahahaha, well, I walked right into that one.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:23 PM on November 06, 2024
Current Standings
