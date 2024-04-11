November 04, 2024

Saints Fire Head Coach Dennis Allen: Dennis Allen has been fired as the New Orleans Saints head coach after three seasons. The Saints started hot but have lost seven games in a row, bringing Allen's overall record to 18-25. This was the second time Allen went into a season with Derek Carr as his starter that ended in a mid-season firing. He coached Carr's rookie season a decade ago with the Oakland Raiders and was fired after four games.

