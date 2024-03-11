CFL Pickem Week 22: Semi-Finals: The semifinals of the Canadian Football League playoffs take place today. The Ottawa Redblacks face the Toronto Argonauts at 3 p.m. Eastern, followed by the B.C. Lions at the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 6:30 p.m. All of these teams have beaten each other once this season. Make your picks.
My picks:
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Lions by 3 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 07:26 AM on November 02, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Roughriders by 3 (lock)
I gotta say I'm disappointed that weather won't be a factor today. Love tuning in to the CFL playoffs and seeing Ice Bowl conditions.
posted by rcade at 07:34 AM on November 02, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 11 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 08:45 AM on November 02, 2024
My picks:
Argonauts by 5 (lock)
Roughriders by 6 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 10:38 AM on November 02, 2024
I may not be around when you post the CFL Pick'em
Toronto by 11 lock British Columbia by 14 lock
Toronto by 11 lock British Columbia by 14 lock
I posted this yesterday, and entered both this morning before heading out, for some reason only the Argonauts game went through, I'm fine with keeping the B.C. pick as is, score is 6-6 early 2nd quarter. I shall live with your ruling, King rcade!
posted by tommybiden at 07:21 PM on November 02, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 07:09 AM on November 02, 2024