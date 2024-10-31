October 29, 2024

NBA Pickem Week 2: Paolo in the Zone: There's a TNT doubleheader tonight of Mavs/Wolves and Pelicans/Warriors to start the NBA national broadcast week. Former rookie of the year Paolo Banchero of the Magic dropped 50 on the Pacers Monday and has a game on ESPN tomorrow. I'm in first in the pickem after scoring 66 and hitting five locks. Fortune favors the bold.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:43 AM - 7 comments