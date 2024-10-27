October 25, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 25: Farewell Regular Season: There are Friday and Saturday doubleheaders to end the CFL regular season. The first game is at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight when Hamilton visits Ottawa. Ic23b has a sizeable lead in the pickem but it continues all the way through the Grey Cup. Make your picks.

This post is going up late so the Friday picks will only count if all players make them in time.

posted by rcade at 04:57 PM on October 25, 2024

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 13 (lock)
Elks by 6
Blue Bombers by 3

posted by rcade at 04:59 PM on October 25, 2024

Revised picks:

Stampeders by 9 (lock)

posted by rcade at 04:59 PM on October 25, 2024

My picks:

Redblacks by 7 (lock)
Elks by 6 (lock)
Alouettes by 13 (lock)
Stampeders by 10 (lock)

posted by jagsnumberone at 05:04 PM on October 25, 2024

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 4 (lock)
Elks by 6 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 05:10 PM on October 25, 2024

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 3
Argonauts by 7
Alouettes by 4
Roughriders by 7 (lock)

posted by ic23b at 05:51 PM on October 25, 2024

