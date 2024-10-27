CFL Pickem Week 25: Farewell Regular Season: There are Friday and Saturday doubleheaders to end the CFL regular season. The first game is at 7 p.m. Eastern tonight when Hamilton visits Ottawa. Ic23b has a sizeable lead in the pickem but it continues all the way through the Grey Cup. Make your picks.
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 13 (lock)
Elks by 6
Blue Bombers by 3
posted by rcade at 04:59 PM on October 25, 2024
Revised picks:
Stampeders by 9 (lock)
posted by rcade at 04:59 PM on October 25, 2024
My picks:
Redblacks by 7 (lock)
Elks by 6 (lock)
Alouettes by 13 (lock)
Stampeders by 10 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 05:04 PM on October 25, 2024
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 4 (lock)
Elks by 6 (lock)
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Roughriders by 10 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 05:10 PM on October 25, 2024
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 3
Argonauts by 7
Alouettes by 4
Roughriders by 7 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 05:51 PM on October 25, 2024
Current Standings
This post is going up late so the Friday picks will only count if all players make them in time.
