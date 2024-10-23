Enter the NBA Pickem: The NBA Pickem returns to SportsFilter for the final season of the greatest studio show of all time. TNT is losing its NBA package to NBC and an online bookstore, which means no more Inside the NBA. The Knicks face the Celtics in the season opener Tuesday night on TNT. Pick the games, set some slam dunks and say goodbye to Charles, Shaq, Kenny and Ernie.
My picks:
Celtics by 9 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 3
76ers by 8
Suns by 10 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 6 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 7
Knicks by 14 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 3
Looking forward to seeing Klay Thompson with "Dallas" on his jersey.
posted by rcade at 11:21 AM on October 20, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 7
Timberwolves by 5
Bucks by 5
Suns by 6
Mavericks by 8
Thunder by 5
Knicks by 6
Suns by 6
posted by NoMich at 12:13 PM on October 20, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 3
Timberwolves by 7
76ers by 8
Clippers by 9
Mavericks by 11 (slam dunk)
Thunder by 4
Knicks by 6
Suns by 7
My wife and I will watch from our seats in section 316 as Banner 18 rises to the rafters on Tuesday. I've been a Celtics fan for all 18, but this will be the first time I've been there to see it. The deciding game of the Finals and the Duck Boat parade were unforgettable experiences, and we might have the chance to do it again.
posted by Howard_T at 12:27 PM on October 20, 2024
Have fun! It's exciting watching a championship banner get raised to the rafters.
posted by NoMich at 02:41 PM on October 20, 2024
It came at my team's expense but I'm glad you get to see that moment, Howard. These Celtics are crazy good.
posted by rcade at 04:30 PM on October 21, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 7
Lakers by 5
Bucks by 8
Suns by 12 (slam dunk)
Mavericks by 8 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 6
Pacers by 4
Suns by 9
Boy am I glad the League is back and I can stop pretending I care about other things.
Enjoy the ceremony and game tonight, Howard!
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:55 PM on October 22, 2024
My picks:
Celtics by 4 (slam dunk)
Timberwolves by 2
76ers by 3 (slam dunk)
Suns by 3
Mavericks by 8 (slam dunk)
Nuggets by 3
Knicks by 5 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 3
posted by scooby10672 at 06:21 PM on October 22, 2024
Past Champions
2015-16: Howard_T
2016-17: Ufez Jones
2018-19: rcade
2019-20: NoMich
2020-21: Goyoucolts
2021-22: rcade
2022-23: rcade
2023-24: rcade
