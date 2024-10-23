October 20, 2024

Enter the NBA Pickem: The NBA Pickem returns to SportsFilter for the final season of the greatest studio show of all time. TNT is losing its NBA package to NBC and an online bookstore, which means no more Inside the NBA. The Knicks face the Celtics in the season opener Tuesday night on TNT. Pick the games, set some slam dunks and say goodbye to Charles, Shaq, Kenny and Ernie.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:07 AM - 9 comments