CFL Pickem Week 20: None of the Marbles: There are three Canadian Football League games in week 20, beginning Friday night when the Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats meet as teams eliminated from playoff contention. Also out of contention: me, 128 points below the leader Ic23b. Make your picks.
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 8 (lock)
Argonauts by 9 (lock)
Alouettes by 13 (lock)
Lock 'em all.
posted by rcade at 11:35 PM on October 17, 2024
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 7 (lock)
Redblacks by 3 (lock)
Alouettes by 12 (lock)
Close to being eliminated myself.
posted by jagsnumberone at 07:23 AM on October 18, 2024
These standings still need Tommybiden's emailed picks from last week.
The hunt for REDBLACK October continues
posted by tommybiden at 08:51 AM on October 18, 2024
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 4 (lock)
Alouettes by 3 (lock)
posted by ic23b at 10:02 AM on October 18, 2024
My picks:
Tiger-Cats by 5 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 10:31 AM on October 18, 2024
Current Standings
