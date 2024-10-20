October 17, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 20: None of the Marbles: There are three Canadian Football League games in week 20, beginning Friday night when the Calgary Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats meet as teams eliminated from playoff contention. Also out of contention: me, 128 points below the leader Ic23b. Make your picks.

posted by rcade to football at 11:33 PM - 6 comments

Current Standings

These standings still need Tommybiden's emailed picks from last week.

posted by rcade at 11:33 PM on October 17, 2024

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 8 (lock)
Argonauts by 9 (lock)
Alouettes by 13 (lock)

Lock 'em all.

posted by rcade at 11:35 PM on October 17, 2024

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 7 (lock)
Redblacks by 3 (lock)
Alouettes by 12 (lock)

Close to being eliminated myself.

posted by jagsnumberone at 07:23 AM on October 18, 2024

The hunt for REDBLACK October continues

posted by tommybiden at 08:51 AM on October 18, 2024

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 6 (lock)
Argonauts by 4 (lock)
Alouettes by 3 (lock)

posted by ic23b at 10:02 AM on October 18, 2024

My picks:

Tiger-Cats by 5 (lock)
Argonauts by 10 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 10:31 AM on October 18, 2024

