October 11, 2024

CFL Pickem: Happy Thanksgiving!: There are three weeks left in the CFL regular season and the playoffs are taking shape. The Argonauts and Blue Bombers play tonight with Winnipeg looking to clinch the West and Toronto to secure a playoff spot. Ic23b has led the pickem since week 3 and has a 42-point edge on Tommybiden. Make your picks and pass the gravy, but don't bring that cranberry anywhere near me.

posted by rcade to football at 09:27 AM - 4 comments

Current Standings

posted by rcade at 09:27 AM on October 11, 2024

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 10
Elks by 7
Roughriders by 3
Alouettes by 12

No locks. I'm turning over a new maple leaf.

posted by rcade at 09:39 AM on October 11, 2024

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 4
Elks by 3
Roughriders by 6
Alouettes by 10 (lock)

posted by ic23b at 10:43 AM on October 11, 2024

My picks:

Blue Bombers by 6 (lock)
Elks by 4 (lock)
Lions by 7 (lock)
Alouettes by 12 (lock)

posted by jagsnumberone at 04:02 PM on October 11, 2024

