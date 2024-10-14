October 11, 2024

CFL Pickem: Happy Thanksgiving!: There are three weeks left in the CFL regular season and the playoffs are taking shape. The Argonauts and Blue Bombers play tonight with Winnipeg looking to clinch the West and Toronto to secure a playoff spot. Ic23b has led the pickem since week 3 and has a 42-point edge on Tommybiden. Make your picks and pass the gravy, but don't bring that cranberry anywhere near me.

posted by rcade to football at 09:27 AM - 4 comments