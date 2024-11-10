New York Jets Fire Robert Saleh: The New York Jets have returned from London and fired Robert Saleh as head coach. Saleh went 20-36 overall and 2-3 this season. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich becomes the interim coach. Saleh's teams had strong defense and constant change at quarterback, with six different starters. Putting the franchise in the hands of second overall pick Zach Wilson for 33 games didn't work out and Aaron Rodgers got hurt four plays into his 2023 debut.
Damn. There are several good coordinators masquerading as not so good head coaches, but I thought Saleh was one who had a chance to succeed.
At one point, I actually thought Saleh had a better chance of succeeding than DeMeco Ryans, but I was so wrong on that. Maybe Woody Johnson pulled a David Tepper and got mad when he saw that the guy he hired wasn't a DeMeco.
If they ditch Saleh, then they have to go all out (or is it all in) and clear out the whole failed Aaron Rodgers experiment, the teammates he requested and everything, and start with a really painful, expensive clean slate. They should be drafting high enough in 2025 to get one of the QB's in what looks to be a pretty good draft class.
They don't need Shedeur Sanders and his heavily branded image conscious poppa. Plus, Deion wants his players to go to warm weather teams.
If the Jets hire Belichick, they forfeit whatever remnant of pity anyone still has for them. That would be the ultimate idiocy. And they are the franchise that is capable of exactly that.
I'm already so tired of Rich Eisen's voice. With all this, I don't even want to know.
posted by beaverboard at 02:10 PM on October 08, 2024
This seems like a big mistake to me. Saleh was capable of winning with a good quarterback and they presumably have one this season. Now Aaron Rodgers has to burn the whole season under an interim when his time in the NFL is growing short.
posted by rcade at 03:31 PM on October 08, 2024
Aaron Rogers runs that team and is quick to blame anyone but himself for the teams failure, He's got coaches fired before for not wanting to play his game. He must be a coaches nightmare trying to coach him. Just my opinion.
posted by ic23b at 10:17 AM on October 10, 2024
Adam Schefter is tweeting that Robert Saleh has been canned. Will the circus ever leave Jetsland? And will this be the reintroduction of Bill Belichick to the NFL?
posted by NoMich at 10:17 AM on October 08, 2024