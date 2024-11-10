October 08, 2024

New York Jets Fire Robert Saleh: The New York Jets have returned from London and fired Robert Saleh as head coach. Saleh went 20-36 overall and 2-3 this season. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich becomes the interim coach. Saleh's teams had strong defense and constant change at quarterback, with six different starters. Putting the franchise in the hands of second overall pick Zach Wilson for 33 games didn't work out and Aaron Rodgers got hurt four plays into his 2023 debut.

posted by rcade to football at 02:27 PM - 4 comments