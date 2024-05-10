CFL Pickem Week 18: No Room For Football: There's only one CFL game to pick this weekend, Saturday's game between Saskatchewan and Edmonton. Ic23b leads by 41 over Tommybiden. Make your picks, er, pick.
My picks:
Roughriders by 17 (lock)
Lock 'em all!
posted by rcade at 05:44 PM on October 04, 2024
My picks:
Roughriders by 6
Blue Bombers Vs Tiger Cats play today at 7:00 and Stampeders vs Lions play at 10:00 today
posted by ic23b at 05:55 PM on October 04, 2024
oops sorry rcade I didn't see your explanation post until after I posted.
posted by ic23b at 06:05 PM on October 04, 2024
I'm glad you're on here before me ic23b, I was just about to type the same thing!
posted by tommybiden at 06:24 PM on October 04, 2024
My picks:
Elks by 14 (lock)
posted by tommybiden at 06:26 PM on October 04, 2024
My picks:
Roughriders by 3 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 06:27 PM on October 04, 2024
I have an idea (if possible). Could we conceivably make our one game a regular selection, a 1x lock, a 2x lock, or 3x lock?
posted by tommybiden at 06:28 PM on October 04, 2024
You just invented the super lock.
I triple super lock the Roughriders by 6.
Penalties for being wrong are -10 times lock level.
posted by rcade at 07:11 PM on October 04, 2024
Yeah, well I hyper-super triple lock the Elks.
We don't talk about super locks here at CFL super lock club.
posted by tommybiden at 09:13 PM on October 04, 2024
Sounds like someone is trying to invent a way to catch me. LOL
posted by ic23b at 10:02 PM on October 04, 2024
Current Standings
Sorry about the lack of Friday picks. This server hit 0% free disk space last night and I've been addressing that problem.
In other news, I got 16 points! That may be my personal best this season.
