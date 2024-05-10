October 04, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 18: No Room For Football: There's only one CFL game to pick this weekend, Saturday's game between Saskatchewan and Edmonton. Ic23b leads by 41 over Tommybiden. Make your picks, er, pick.

posted by rcade to football at 05:42 PM - 11 comments

Current Standings

Sorry about the lack of Friday picks. This server hit 0% free disk space last night and I've been addressing that problem.

In other news, I got 16 points! That may be my personal best this season.

posted by rcade at 05:44 PM on October 04, 2024

My picks:

Roughriders by 17 (lock)

Lock 'em all!

posted by rcade at 05:44 PM on October 04, 2024

My picks:

Roughriders by 6

Blue Bombers Vs Tiger Cats play today at 7:00 and Stampeders vs Lions play at 10:00 today

posted by ic23b at 05:55 PM on October 04, 2024

oops sorry rcade I didn't see your explanation post until after I posted.

posted by ic23b at 06:05 PM on October 04, 2024

I'm glad you're on here before me ic23b, I was just about to type the same thing!

posted by tommybiden at 06:24 PM on October 04, 2024

My picks:

Elks by 14 (lock)

posted by tommybiden at 06:26 PM on October 04, 2024

My picks:

Roughriders by 3 (lock)

posted by jagsnumberone at 06:27 PM on October 04, 2024

I have an idea (if possible). Could we conceivably make our one game a regular selection, a 1x lock, a 2x lock, or 3x lock?

posted by tommybiden at 06:28 PM on October 04, 2024

You just invented the super lock.

I triple super lock the Roughriders by 6.

Penalties for being wrong are -10 times lock level.

posted by rcade at 07:11 PM on October 04, 2024

Yeah, well I hyper-super triple lock the Elks.

We don't talk about super locks here at CFL super lock club.

posted by tommybiden at 09:13 PM on October 04, 2024

Sounds like someone is trying to invent a way to catch me. LOL

posted by ic23b at 10:02 PM on October 04, 2024

