CFL Pickem Week 17: Friday Night Football: Week 17 of the Ligue Canadienne de Football has the 5-9 Elks and Tiger-Cats fighting to stay in the playoff picture in Friday night games against the Blue Bombers and Lions. Our pickem had Tommybiden scoring 58 while everybody else scored 5 or less. Ic23b is in first by 31. Fais tes choix!
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 3
Roughriders by 11 (lock)
Alouettes by 17 (lock)
It's hard to believe I ever won this contest. It's like they're playing in a foreign country.
posted by rcade at 11:26 AM on September 27, 2024
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Lions by 21 (lock)
Roughriders by 9
Alouettes by 3
Prediction: I will not score 50+ points this week.
posted by tommybiden at 01:34 PM on September 27, 2024
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 7 (lock)
Lions by 9 (lock)
Roughriders by 3 (lock)
Argonauts by 3 (lock)
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:45 PM on September 27, 2024
My picks:
Blue Bombers by 10 (lock)
Tiger-Cats by 3
Roughriders by 6
Alouettes by 8
posted by ic23b at 04:54 PM on September 27, 2024
Current Standings
posted by rcade at 11:20 AM on September 27, 2024