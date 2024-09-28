September 27, 2024

CFL Pickem Week 17: Friday Night Football: Week 17 of the Ligue Canadienne de Football has the 5-9 Elks and Tiger-Cats fighting to stay in the playoff picture in Friday night games against the Blue Bombers and Lions. Our pickem had Tommybiden scoring 58 while everybody else scored 5 or less. Ic23b is in first by 31. Fais tes choix!

